Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRI. lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.49. Primerica has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,214,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Primerica by 57.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 5.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Primerica by 4.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Primerica by 482.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

