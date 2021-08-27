Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35). 8,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 183,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.33).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.53. The firm has a market cap of £281.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other news, insider Sarah Walton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,100 ($23,647.77).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

