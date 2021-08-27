Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.68. Precigen shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 19,704 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Precigen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. Research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,809,582 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.