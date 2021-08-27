PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PWSC stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.