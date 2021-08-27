Power Index Pool Token Market Capitalization Hits $761,346.85 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00008146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $761,346.85 and $59,755.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00119502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,961.09 or 1.00428517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.01014117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.97 or 0.06631569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

