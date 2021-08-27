Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. 24,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

