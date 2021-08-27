PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PTE opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PolarityTE by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

