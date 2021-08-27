Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $146.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

