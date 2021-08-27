Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 88.5% in August

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the July 29th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE MAV traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,939. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

