Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Cut by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439,206 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $130,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. 8,325,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,429,905. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

