Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.31.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

