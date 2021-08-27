Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $2,403.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00483009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003567 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.76 or 0.01111528 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,500,941 coins and its circulating supply is 430,240,505 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

