Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Sold by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,200 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Lithium accounts for approximately 4.4% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Piedmont Lithium worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

