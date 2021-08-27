PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.53

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 47790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.28. The stock has a market cap of C$225.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

