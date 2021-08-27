Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Phreesia stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,828 shares of company stock worth $8,452,607. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Phreesia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

