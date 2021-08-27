Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

