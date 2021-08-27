Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 121,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

