Phantasma Energy Reaches 1-Day Volume of $897.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $897.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00120489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00153087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.98 or 0.99871255 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.01026791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.12 or 0.06643692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

