P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the July 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of P&F Industries by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of P&F Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFIN opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 0.69. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

