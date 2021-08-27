Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

WOOF opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.52.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $14,311,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,610 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.