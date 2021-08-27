Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $6.4916 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

