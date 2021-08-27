Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.17. 14,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

