Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (up previously from $11.25) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $321.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $75,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

