Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares traded up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. 5,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 999,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

The stock has a market cap of $702.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

