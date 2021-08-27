Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares traded up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. 5,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 999,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.
The stock has a market cap of $702.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
