Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Andrea Hall Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Andrea Hall bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,247.50 ($15,891.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Perenti Global alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Perenti Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.06%.

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.