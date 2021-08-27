Penobscot Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.20. 3,440,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

