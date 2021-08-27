Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Thor Industries comprises about 1.6% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

NYSE:THO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 481,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

