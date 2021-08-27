Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 2.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,174,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares during the period. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. 452,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $96.13.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

