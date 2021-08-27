Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $114.09 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $229,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

