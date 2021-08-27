Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.22.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.54.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

