Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ: PGC):

8/26/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

8/25/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

8/17/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

8/13/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

8/5/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.99 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $621.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $491,200 in the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.