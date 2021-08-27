PDC Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $39.27 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.