Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.30.

PAYA opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

