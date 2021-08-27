Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Patterson Companies saw significant fall in Corporate revenues in fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, which is concerning. Gross margin contraction does not bode well. A weak solvency position also does not augur well. A stiff competitive space and integration risks prevail. Continued supplier concentration is another headwind. The company’s fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings were lower-than-expected. Over the past six months, the company’s shares have underperformed its industry. Yet, the better-than-expected revenues look encouraging. Patterson Companies saw improved performances in its Dental and Animal Health arms, which are impressive. Prudent cost savings approach is another plus. A broad product spectrum and strength in animal and dental markets raise our optimism for Patterson. Key buyouts also bode well for the company.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

