Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. Buys 750 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ARCH opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $75.90.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
