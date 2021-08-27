Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. Buys 750 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARCH opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 290.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $6,251,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

