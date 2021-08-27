Patrick Goepel Sells 6,103 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of Clearfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $274,143.23.

Shares of CLFD opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $610.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

