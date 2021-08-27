Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 42,863 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,863 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $137,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ANSYS by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ANSYS by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.43. 4,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,387. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

