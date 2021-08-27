Parnassus Investments CA Has $1.17 Billion Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,913,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 327,719 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.5% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,167,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in FedEx by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.47. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

