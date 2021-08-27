Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.01. 741,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,438. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

