Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PH. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $304.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

