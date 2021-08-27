Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.