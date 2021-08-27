Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.66.

Several research firms recently commented on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 3.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

