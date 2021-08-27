Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $457.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $459.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

