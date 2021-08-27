Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,464.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

