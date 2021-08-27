Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

HTA stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

