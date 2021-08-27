Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 3,570 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

