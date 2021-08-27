Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

ARKG stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $52.80 and a 12-month high of $115.15.

