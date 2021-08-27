Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
