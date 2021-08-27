Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,516 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.6% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $655.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $661.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

