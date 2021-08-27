Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $11.08 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $600.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $591.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

